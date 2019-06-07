Image copyright SNS Image caption The Aberdeen FC goal is to be a private limited company

Aberdeen FC is urging shareholders to back a move to turn the club into a private limited company.

Chairman Stewart Milne said changing from a public limited company could unlock £2m of potential investment in the club, as well as making it easier to attract more capital in future.

A circular detailing the proposal has been issued to all shareholders.

A vote on the proposal is due to take place at a general meeting planned for 2 July.