Aberdeen FC seeking private limited company status
- 7 June 2019
Aberdeen FC is urging shareholders to back a move to turn the club into a private limited company.
Chairman Stewart Milne said changing from a public limited company could unlock £2m of potential investment in the club, as well as making it easier to attract more capital in future.
A circular detailing the proposal has been issued to all shareholders.
A vote on the proposal is due to take place at a general meeting planned for 2 July.