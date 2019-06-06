About 50 firefighters are tackling a blaze in an unoccupied building in Aberdeenshire.

The alarm was raised at Inn Brae in the Longside area shortly before 11:40.

Eight appliances are at the scene and a height vehicle has also been sent. No-one is believed to have been injured.

Police Scotland urged motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes due to the large number of emergency service vehicles.

