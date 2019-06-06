NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Lifeboat sent to assist Shetland fishing boat taking in water

  • 6 June 2019

A lifeboat has been sent to help a fishing boat taking in water off Shetland.

The Lerwick-registered Scottie's Pride, with one person on board, raised the alarm at about 10:00 after hitting rocks off St Ninian's Isle.

The Aith lifeboat was being dispatched to the scene to assist.

The RNLI vessel was expected to take the creel fishing boat under tow.