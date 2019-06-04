A council is withdrawing its support for a permit scheme which was introduced amid a dispute between wildfowlers and opponents at Findhorn Bay in Moray.

Mediation began in June last year due to the row over wildfowl shooting access and noise levels.

It had been hoped a new voluntary permit scheme could be put in place for the next season.

Moray Council said it was stepping back until both sides found a way forward.

No satisfactory resolution

The local authority said "significant progress" was made, but that a final agreement could not be reached between all interested parties.

The council said there was a "poor uptake" of voluntary permits in the 2017/18 season, with 23 permits applied for out of an estimated 100 local wildfowlers.

Graham Leadbitter, chairman of the council's economic development and infrastructure committee, said: "Regrettably mediation has concluded without any satisfactory resolution.

"We will withdraw our support in facilitating a permit scheme and won't be in a position to re-engage until a way forward can be agreed."