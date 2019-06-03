Image copyright Aberdeenshire Council

Long-forgotten regalia once worn by leading Aberdeenshire councillors has been unearthed by surprised local authority workers.

Ornate finery including a chain of office and staff were discovered while clearing a building for refurbishment.

The chain features the names of 10 conveners of the former County Council of Kincardine.

The items were found in a safe in Aberdeenshire Council's Viewmount office in Stonehaven.

Image copyright Aberdeenshire Council

Councillor Wendy Agnew, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council's Kincardine and Mearns committee said the discovery was made while the safe was being emptied before being moved.

She said: "Before they moved it away they had to open it to see what was in it. And that's when we found the regalia.

"There's a staff and a chain of office, and the chain of office has about 10 names on it, on each side, that would be the names of the convenors of the county council of Kincardine. They were in very good condition."

The exact age of the chain is unknown, but the County Council of Kincardine was established in 1889 before being abolished under local government reconstruction in 1975.

Asked if she would wear the chains at future meetings, Councillor Agnew said: "That's not my style, and anyway it's for the County Council of Kincardine convenor.

"I would rather it be in a glass case so people can see. It's quite an ornate chain of office, it's quite lovely."

The refurbishment of the Stonehaven building is part of a £3.3m project to upgrade Aberdeenshire Council's office space.

The names (and dates) on the chain