A union is taking legal advice over Moray Council plans to introduce charges at two of its staff car parks.

The local authority wants to introduce the £30 monthly permits, deducted from the wages of staff who use the two car parks in Elgin town centre, as a revenue raising measure.

Unison wants to know if it can be applied to staff who need a car for work purposes.

Moray Council said the move had yet to be formally agreed by councillors.

The local authority said comments received during a consultation would be considered.