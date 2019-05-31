Unison seeks legal advice on Moray Council staff parking charge plan
A union is taking legal advice over Moray Council plans to introduce charges at two of its staff car parks.
The local authority wants to introduce the £30 monthly permits, deducted from the wages of staff who use the two car parks in Elgin town centre, as a revenue raising measure.
Unison wants to know if it can be applied to staff who need a car for work purposes.
Moray Council said the move had yet to be formally agreed by councillors.
The local authority said comments received during a consultation would be considered.