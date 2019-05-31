Image caption The dispersal zone follows a rise in antisocial behaviour in the area

A so-called dispersal zone is being introduced in Aberdeen city centre this weekend to tackle recent disorder.

It comes after police said there had been a rise in assaults, antisocial behaviour and vandalism.

The zone will allow officers to order groups of more than two people, suspected of antisocial behaviour, to leave the area.

Those who ignore the order, or return to the area within 24 hours, can be arrested.

The dispersal zone will take effect from noon on Friday and is expected to run until the end of August.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The zone will cover shopping centres and Union Street, Union Terrace and Market Street

The area affected covers Union Street, the Bon Accord Centre and Union Square shopping centres, Union Terrace and Market Street.

Insp Vicky Stables said: "Our communities are vitally important to us and members of the public should be able to enjoy what the vibrant city centre has to offer without the impact of antisocial behaviour."