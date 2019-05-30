Woman taken to hospital following Ellon crash
- 30 May 2019
A woman was taken to hospital following a crash in Aberdeenshire.
The two-vehicle collision happened on the A948 in Ellon, near the BrewDog brewery, at about 18:10 on Wednesday.
Police said the woman was cut free by firefighters and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Her condition is believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Another person was also taken to hospital with minor injuries. The road was closed for more than five hours.