NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Woman charged after crack cocaine seizure at Aberdeen Railway Station

  • 30 May 2019

A woman has been charged after crack cocaine worth tens of thousands of pounds was recovered at Aberdeen Railway Station.

Police Scotland said the drugs - estimated to be worth more than £34,000 - were seized on Wednesday by CID officers, with support from the dog unit.

A 33-year-old woman from Birmingham was arrested and charged.

She is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later.