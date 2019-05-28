Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption A preferred option could be selected by the end of the year

The narrowed-down number of potential routes for a dualling of the A96 between Huntly and Aberdeen have been unveiled by Transport Scotland.

Proposals for the 26-mile section of the A96 - which would bypass Inverurie - have been under consideration.

There has been opposition from farmers and local residents over routes skirting the north of the town.

The remaining options for the route are a single corridor to the south of Inverurie and one to the north.

Public engagement events will be held next week.

It is hoped a preferred option will be identified by the end of the year.

Proposals that could have seen an upgraded A96 pass through the Bennachie Special Landscape Area were previously taken off the table.