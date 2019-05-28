Image caption Pennan starred in the 1983 film Local Hero

Plans for a controversial phone mast in the village made famous in the film Local Hero have been refused by councillors.

Pennan in Banffshire and its iconic red phone box featured in the 1983 film.

The application for an eight-metre tall mast was to provide improved phone coverage, including for emergency services, but critics said it would affect the village's charm.

Aberdeenshire councillors voted five to two to refuse the application.

The Bill Forsyth film, starring Burt Lancaster, saw representatives of a US petro-chemical giant, who were seeking to build a refinery in a coastal village, won over by the gentler rhythms of the local life.