Image caption Sir Alex Ferguson and Annie Lennox will be among those honoured

A Hall of Heroes celebrating the lives of famous Aberdonians at the city's historic Provost Skene's House is not now expected to open to the public until autumn next year.

The regenerated 16th Century building is intended to be the centrepiece of the Marischal Square office complex.

Singer Annie Lennox and football legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Denis Law will be among those honoured.

It was originally supposed to open in 2017.

It has been delayed due to construction issues.

A report to be considered by councillors next week says it is hoped a contractor to regenerate the historic building will be appointed next month.

Last year the council said that due to problems such as rotting timbers the opening date had been put back to 2020.

Image caption Historic Provost Skene's House is nestled in the Marischal Square complex

The new report says an opening date in autumn next year is now envisaged.

However, it warns of a risk that the contractors will uncover other problems once they start work on the site.