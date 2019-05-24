Man injured after lorry topples in Aberdeen
- 24 May 2019
A man has been taken to hospital after a lorry toppled over in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called out to the incident which happened in the city's Cotton Street at about 08:20.
The casualty was not believed to have been seriously injured.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We dispatched one ambulance, our special operations team and our trauma team to the scene. We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."