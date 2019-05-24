Image copyright Richard Slessor Image caption The gallery is due to reopen in the autumn

The redeveloped Aberdeen Art Gallery is being given £1m from oil giant BP, it has been announced.

The art gallery closed in 2015 and was originally due to reopen in late 2017.

It is now expected to open to the public in the autumn. It has received £10m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and £10m from Aberdeen City Council. The campaign for the remaining £10m has raised £4.8m so far.

The "BP Galleries" will be in a copper-clad second-floor extension.

The hope is to host three special exhibitions each year by national and international artists.

'Most inspiring'

BP Group chief executive Bob Dudley said: "We are proud that BP's support for arts and culture in the UK stretches back more than five decades.

"Today's commitment adds the Aberdeen Art Gallery to the list of great institutions we support, in a city that is home for our people, our business and the community we are a part of."

Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council's culture spokeswoman, said: "When it reopens in autumn this year Aberdeen Art Gallery will be the city's most inspiring, accessible and welcoming public building."

The redesign of the Schoolhill art gallery building was backed by 27 votes to 15 by the council in 2013.