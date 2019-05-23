Man in court in connection with Elgin Mosque vandalism
- 23 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court after a mosque in Moray was vandalised.
The incident at Elgin Mosque in the town's South Street happened at about 23:00 on Monday.
Police had earlier appealed for information about the vandalism, which featured a swastika symbol and comments of a religious and sexual nature.
Mark McPherson, 42, of Elgin, appeared at the town's sheriff court charged with malicious mischief. He made no plea and was granted bail.