Image copyright Elgin Mosque Image caption The graffiti appeared on Monday night

A man has appeared in court after a mosque in Moray was vandalised.

The incident at Elgin Mosque in the town's South Street happened at about 23:00 on Monday.

Police had earlier appealed for information about the vandalism, which featured a swastika symbol and comments of a religious and sexual nature.

Mark McPherson, 42, of Elgin, appeared at the town's sheriff court charged with malicious mischief. He made no plea and was granted bail.