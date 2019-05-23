Two store fronts in Aberdeen have been extensively damaged following a van crash in an Aberdeen suburb.

The accident happened on North Deeside Road in Cults on Thursday at 05:25.

A Tesco Express and a bank were hit, resulting in most of the Tesco windows being smashed and piles of concrete debris lying on the pavement.

No-one was injured. Engineers are due to carry out inspections to test the structural integrity of the buildings affected.

It is understood the driver took evasive action to avoid an animal, but it is not yet known what kind of animal was involved.