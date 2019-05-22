Image copyright Elgin Mosque

Police investigating offensive messages daubed on a mosque in Moray have made an arrest.

Officers confirmed that a 42-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the vandalism at Elgin Mosque.

Earlier, the force had appealed to the public for private CCTV images which could help them with their inquiries.

The spray paint incident at the mosque in the town's South Street happened at about 23:00 on Monday.

The vandalism featured a swastika symbol and misspelt comments of a religious and sexual nature.

Moray Council sent in a graffiti removal team to remove the paint from the mosque.