Appeal after more than 50 lambs stolen in Moray
- 22 May 2019
Police are investigating after 55 lambs were stolen from a field in Moray.
The incident is thought to have happened near Wellfield, in the Newmill area of Keith, sometime between the beginning of April and 14 May.
Police Scotland said a mix of Texel and Suffolk cross lambs - worth thousands of pounds - with a blue mark in the middle of their back were taken.
Officer are appealing for anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity in the area to come forward.