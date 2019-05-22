Police are investigating after 55 lambs were stolen from a field in Moray.

The incident is thought to have happened near Wellfield, in the Newmill area of Keith, sometime between the beginning of April and 14 May.

Police Scotland said a mix of Texel and Suffolk cross lambs - worth thousands of pounds - with a blue mark in the middle of their back were taken.

Officer are appealing for anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity in the area to come forward.