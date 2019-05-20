NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Pensioner dies after car comes off A97 in Gartly

  • 20 May 2019
A97 crash scene Image copyright JASPERIMAGE
Image caption The vehicle left the A97 and ended up on its roof

An 84-year-old man has died after his car came off the A97 in Aberdeenshire and landed on its roof.

The crash, which involved a gold Honda CRV, happened near Gartly at about 12:45 on Monday.

No other vehicles were involved.

Sgt Alexander Bowser-Riley urged anyone who saw the crash, or saw the vehicle beforehand, to contact police.

