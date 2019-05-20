Balpa helicopter pilots at CHC accept 9.27% pay deal
- 20 May 2019
Helicopter pilots working in the North Sea have accepted a pay deal.
An earlier ballot among members of the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) working for CHC had returned a 94% vote in favour of strike action.
Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton said: "Balpa members employed as pilots by CHC helicopters have today voted to accept a staged pay deal worth 9.27% taking them up to September 2020."
CHC pilots are based at Aberdeen, Sumburgh, Humberside and Norwich.