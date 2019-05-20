Image copyright University of Aberdeen

An anti-abortion group which launched legal action against the University of Aberdeen and its student association for alleged "unlawful discrimination" has won a presence on campus.

Aberdeen Life Ethics Society claimed an Aberdeen University Students' Association policy of "deplatforming pro-life student societies" violated equality and human rights laws.

The affiliation has now been approved.

However, the legal action is still being pursued.

Papers were lodged at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month as Aberdeen Life Ethics Society (Ales) believed it was being unfairly denied a presence on campus.

It said the legal action followed "repeated efforts to resolve this problem through internal bureaucratic channels".

'Long-awaited result'

Ales said in a statement: "Ausa informed us that our society application has been approved, which means we have officially received affiliation.

"This is a long-awaited result to a seemingly endless battle, but we could not be more pleased."

The Ales legal action is continuing over alleged discrimination.

The group previously said a pro-life position "may be an unpopular minority opinion" on the campus, but that it was fully protected by law.

Ausa said: 'We can confirm that an application to affiliate was received from Aberdeen Life and Ethics Society and was subsequently approved."

A University of Aberdeen spokesperson said: "The University is an inclusive community and recognises different beliefs, values and cultures.

"Student societies and clubs sit with the Aberdeen University Students' Association."