Image caption The incident involved two RAF Typhoons

Two RAF jets involved in a near miss near their Lossiemouth airbase only avoided a collision because one of the pilots happened to check his navigation system at the last second, a report has said.

The Typhoons were coming in to land in dark conditions last December when the incident happened.

The UK Airprox Board found that one of the pilots flew the wrong course.

This led to the other pilot becoming confused.

The report said that, among other contributory factors to the incident, was that the jets did not having a functioning data link which would have alerted the crews to the possibility of a collision.