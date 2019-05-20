NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Investigation after man found injured in Elgin

  • 20 May 2019

Police are investigating whether a man found injured in Moray may have been hit by a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital after being discovered in Reiket Lane in Elgin at about 20:20 on Sunday.

The area was cordoned off to allow investigations to take place.

The extent of the man's injuries are not yet known.

