Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption Various options have been under consideration

The number of potential routes for a dualling of the A96 between Huntly and Aberdeen has been reduced.

Proposals for the 26-mile section of the A96 - which would bypass Inverurie - have been under consideration.

There has been opposition from farmers and local residents over routes skirting the north of the town.

Transport Scotland has not yet given details about exactly what has now been taken off the table or what other changes have been made.

It is hoped a preferred option will be identified by the end of the year.

Proposals that could have seen an upgraded A96 pass through the Bennachie Special Landscape Area were previously taken off the table.