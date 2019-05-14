Image caption The school was hit by a serious fire on Friday

The team behind plans to redevelop a former school in Aberdeen has reaffirmed a commitment to the project in the wake of a serious fire.

Victoria Road School in Torry - seen as a locally significant granite building - shut its doors in 2008.

It was hit by fire on Friday.

The Torry Development Trust - which wants to see the derelict site turned into homes - said talks with the Grampian Housing Association and city council officials were "positive".

Attempts to assess exactly what damage has been caused have proved difficult due to the ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire.

The possible installation of CCTV cameras at the former school is being discussed.