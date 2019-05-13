An Aberdeen man has admitted raping four teenagers.

Kyle Park, 18, attacked the girls between 2014 and last year.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the serial rapist befriended one of his victims after going on day trips organised by a social work department and they kept in touch.

A background report on Park - who is serving two years and three months for sexual assault - will be prepared ahead of sentencing next month.

The court heard that unemployed Park had previously received social work support for social, emotional and behavioural problems.