Game stopped over 'racism incident' in Aberdeen rescheduled
- 13 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An amateur football match in Aberdeen that was abandoned after an alleged racist incident has been scheduled for a replay.
The amateur first division league game was between Aberdeen University Football Club and Kincorth Amateurs at Tullos on Saturday 20 April.
The university football team walked off the pitch. A 29-year-old man was later charged and is due to appear in court at a later date.
The replay is being held on Saturday.