Boy, 10, injured in Aberdeen bicycle accident
- 12 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 10-year-old boy has been injured after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a car in Aberdeen.
The collision was on Garthdee Road, close to the Asda supermarket, at about 14:40.
The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment.
His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.