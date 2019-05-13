Image copyright Drouet family Image caption Emily Drouet was a first year student at Aberdeen University

The mother of an Aberdeen student who killed herself has said a new initiative targeting gender violence on campus would further help break down the stigma surrounding the issue.

University of Aberdeen student Emily Drouet, 18, took her life after being assaulted by her boyfriend.

Information stickers are now being put on doors at Scottish universities and college halls.

Fiona Drouet hopes they can help prevent it happening again.

She has been campaigning for students to have better access to support for psychological, sexual and physical abuse.

Law student Emily took her own life in March 2016.

Angus Milligan, 21, admitted assault and threatening behaviour.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work in July 2017 and told he would be under supervision for a year.

Image caption Fiona Drouet has been campaigning after her daughter's death

Mrs Drouet said: "When we finally got access to Emily's room the one thing that became was painfully apparent to us was the complete lack of signposting to any services, any support.

"And we need to actively encourage students to come forward for help and reinforce the message that help is available ."

The sticker campaign is the second phase of a campaign which has already seen about 75,000 staff across Scotland's universities and colleges being given support cards so they can access urgent help for students at risk from violence on campus.

