Fire crews have been tackling a large blaze at a former Aberdeen school.

A large plume of smoke could be seen across the skyline on Friday morning due to the incident at Victoria Road School.

Police said Victoria Road was closed in both directions while fire crews dealt with the blaze in the Torry area of the city.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised shortly before 09:20.

Victoria Road School - seen as a locally significant granite building - shut its doors in 2008.

A SFRS spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a fire within a vacant building in Aberdeen.

"Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to the city's Victoria Road, where crews were met by a well-developed fire.

"Firefighters currently remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire."