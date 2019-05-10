Image caption Police want to tackle trouble in Aberdeen city centre

A dispersal zone for Aberdeen city centre to tackle trouble caused by youths is being considered.

Police said there has been a recent rise in reports of assaults, antisocial behaviour and vandalism.

It is believed the zone could allow police to ban offenders from returning for 24 hours.

Insp Vicky Stables said: "We are actively considering a dispersal order and are in the process of engaging with businesses and partners."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A large area is under consideration

A "sustainable solution" is being sought to prevent a further escalation of the recent trouble.

Insp Stables explained: "Previously we have seen such dispersal orders work successfully in other areas of the city.

"Our communities are important to us and members of the public should be able to enjoy what the vibrant city centre has to offer without the impact of antisocial behaviour.

"We are looking for feedback and welcome views from members of the public."