A man allegedly shouted anti-Catholic comments on a train from Dundee to Aberdeen.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the man identified as being part of a group of Aberdeen FC supporters.

He was said to have made indiscriminate anti-Catholic comments between 20:00 and 20:15 on Saturday 6 April.

He was described as white, 6ft tall, wearing dark trousers, a light coloured top and a dark jacket. Officers want to speak to anyone with information.