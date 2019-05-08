Police have appealed for information after 30 sheep were stolen in Moray.

The Scottish blackface ewes - valued at a total of more than £1,000 - were taken from near an airfield on the B9103 Lossiemouth to Sheriffston road.

It is believed to have happened sometime between mid March and 12 April.

Police Scotland said the theft of such a large number of sheep would have required planning and vehicles.