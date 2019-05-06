Image copyright Google Image caption Police officers carried out the raid in the Kirk Brae Court area

Two men have been charged after cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £15,000 was seized in the Cults area of Aberdeen.

Police officers carried out the raid in the Kirk Brae Court area on Friday as part of an intelligence-led operation.

About £5,000 in cash was also recovered.

The arrested men, who are aged 24 and 33, are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.