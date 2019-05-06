A man has been badly hurt in a crash near Aberdeen.

The emergency services were called to the single-vehicle accident to the west of the city at about 18:10 on Sunday.

The crash, involving a blue Vauxhall Corsa was on the unclassified road between Kirkbrae, Cults, Aberdeen and Kingswells.

The 35-year-old man is reported to be in a serious condition at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.