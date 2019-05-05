Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption A helicopter was brought in because of the difficult terrain

A woman has been taken to hospital after falling during a charity coastal walk in Moray.

The 56-year-old had been taking part in the Six Harbours annual event when she got into difficulties at Crannoch Hill, near Cullen.

Due to the difficult terrain, a coastguard helicopter transported her to an ambulance before she was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.

The woman's injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

The Rotary Club of Buckie organises the annual 15-mile walk which takes in the harbours of Portsoy, Sandend, Cullen, Portknockie, Findochty and Buckie.