Suspected gas leak at Macduff Shellfish in Mintlaw
- 1 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Fire crews have been dealing with a suspected gas leak at a seafood processing plant in Aberdeenshire.
Three appliances and a chemical incident support unit were called to the scene at the Macduff Shellfish premises in Mintlaw.
The alarm was first raised shortly before 06:30.
It is not yet known if there were any casualties.