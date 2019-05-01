NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Suspected gas leak at Macduff Shellfish in Mintlaw

  • 1 May 2019
Macduff Shellfish premises in Mintlaw

Fire crews have been dealing with a suspected gas leak at a seafood processing plant in Aberdeenshire.

Three appliances and a chemical incident support unit were called to the scene at the Macduff Shellfish premises in Mintlaw.

The alarm was first raised shortly before 06:30.

It is not yet known if there were any casualties.

