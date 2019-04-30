Crewman dies on Fraserburgh-registered fishing boat in harbour
- 30 April 2019
An investigation has been launched into the death of a crewman on a Fraserburgh-registered fishing boat at a harbour in Northern Ireland.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said the man was fatally injured on Monday while the vessel, The Artemis, was in Kilkeel, County Down.
Police have confirmed they were called to the scene.
A spokesman said the circumstances would be investigated by the MAIB.