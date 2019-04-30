Man jailed over Keith shop digger incident
A man who crashed a digger into a Moray shop has been jailed.
The incident at the Spar shop in Keith happened in January, leaving debris strewn across the town's Regent Street.
Duncan Elrick, 35, admitted charges including culpable and reckless conduct and attempted theft by opening a lockfast place.
At Elgin Sheriff Court, he was sentenced to one year, seven months imprisonment, and was disqualified from driving for 10 years.
Police said at the time that "significant damage" was caused and the main A96 road was closed.