Drugs worth £50,000 seized at Aberdeen ferry terminal

  • 29 April 2019

Drugs worth tens of thousands of pounds have been seized at Aberdeen's ferry terminal, police have said.

Heroin with an estimated street value of about £50,000 was recovered at Jamieson Quay on Sunday.

Police said a vehicle was stopped before it boarded a ferry.

A 34-year-old man and woman aged 41, both from the Glasgow area, were charged and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.