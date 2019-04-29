Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Katrina Smith's family described her as a much loved "Mam, Granny and Great Granny"

A woman who died following a crash on the A96 between Nairn and Forres has been named by police.

Katrina Smith, 76, from the Burghead area, was driving a grey Peugeot when it was in collision with a silver Isuzu pickup on Sunday morning.

In a statement her family said: "We are devastated at the loss of our much loved Mam, Granny and Great Granny."

The 25-year-old driver of the pickup remains in a serious condition at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The crash happened happened on the A96 near Brodie, two miles from Forres.

Sgt Scott Deans of the Road Policing Department said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with those involved.

"Our investigations continue and in order to help piece together exactly what happened, I would urge anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who hasn't yet come forward, to contact police on 101 or speak to a police officer in person quoting incident number 1012 of the 28th April."