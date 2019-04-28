Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Market Street in the city centre

A man is in hospital after being struck by a bus in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Market Street in the city centre at about 00:40 on Sunday following the collision.

He was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with leg injuries - his condition is not life threatening, a spokesman for the force said.

The road was closed while officers carried out investigations but later reopened at about 04:30.