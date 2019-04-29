Image copyright Northlink

NorthLink has cut more than 200,000 plastic items from its ferry services to and from the Northern Isles.

Operator Serco said it made the move to reduce its environmental footprint.

About 87,000 disposable cups and 28,000 lids will be replaced with compostable alternatives. Plastic teaspoons, food trays and portion pots for sauces will also be removed.

Ferries run between Aberdeen, Kirkwall and Lerwick. NorthLink also operates between Scrabster and Stromness.

Seumas Campbell, from Serco NorthLink, said: "Looking after the natural environment is such an important part of the service we provide.

"So we are passionate about minimising our impact on the world around us.

"The steps we have taken to remove single-use plastics are very positive and we will keep looking for more opportunities to reduce our environmental footprint."

'Attenborough effect'

The move follows a drive from many organisations to reduce single-use plastic consumption because of the 'Attenborough effect.'

The veteran broadcaster's series, Blue Planet 2, highlighted the damaging impact plastic is having on the marine environment.

Last year Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) announced it would introduce reusable cups, jugs of milk and sauce dispensers to reduce plastic waste.

CalMac operates Clyde and Hebrides ferry services.