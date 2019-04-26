Image copyright PA

Two women who died after getting into difficulties while swimming in the sea at Aberdeen beach have been officially named by police.

Luiza Koniuszy, 22, and Karolina Katarzyna Pisarska, 36, had gone into the water in the early hours of the morning on 19 April.

They were recovered by lifeboat and taken to hospital but could not be saved.

Police Scotland said the women had now been formally identified.

They were originally from Poland but were living in Aberdeen.

Chief Inspector Martin Mackay said: "Both women's families have been informed. My thoughts are with them at this incredibly sad time."