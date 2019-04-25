Police officers were right to discharge an irritant spray in a bid to incapacitate a man at an Aberdeenshire police station, Scotland's police watchdog has ruled.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) investigated the incident which happened in Fraserburgh in November last year.

The 39-year-old man had been arrested after an alleged assault.

A Pirc report said the man had become violent. He was later convicted.

He had been arrested by officers after an alleged assault on two members of the public on 16 November and kicked an officer in the head.

'Little or no effect'

The man was taken to Fraserburgh Police Station and while trying to put him into a cell, he again struggled violently and grabbed hold of a police officer's body armour causing them both to fall over.

The report said he refused to release his grip on the officer and another officer discharged spray into the man's face.

This had "little or no effect" and the officer sprayed the man again which resulted in him releasing his grip of the officer he had been holding on to.

The Pirc report found the use of the spray was both "necessary and proportionate".

The commissioner said the man was charged with a number of offences and later convicted.