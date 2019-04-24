A specialist transfer service aimed at providing expert emergency care for critically-ill patients has been extended to the north of Scotland.

Based in Aberdeen, ScotSTAR (North) will be on hand to respond to patients involved in serious accidents, and those who are in remote locations.

A neonatal and paediatric team has already been in place.

However this is the first time the air and land transfer service will be available for adults in the north.

The team will initially focus on adult critical care retrievals from Shetland, Orkney and Wick.

Doctors have been recruited to respond to calls, so more advanced care can be offered at the scene.

ScotSTAR already serves other parts of the country.

Dr Alastair Ross, clinical lead for the north's emergency medical retrieval service, said: "We are delighted to deliver this service from the ScotSTAR North base in Aberdeen as part of our ongoing commitment to improved patient care across Scotland.

"The team is available 24/7 providing consultant-delivered critical care and safe transfer to definitive care for patients in remote healthcare locations and at accident scenes."

It was announced in 2013 that Scotland's specialised baby ambulances, children's ambulances and flying doctors were to be brought together as a single service.