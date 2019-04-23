Trio accused of attempted murder over Aberdeen attack
Three people have appeared in court accused of attempted murder after a street attack in Aberdeen.
A 44-year-old man and a woman, 17, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident in Union Terrace on Saturday evening.
Courtney Maule, 20, and two teenagers, aged 17 and 15 - all from Aberdeen - were charged with attempted murder and assault.
They made no plea when they appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The woman was remanded in custody while the teenagers were granted bail.