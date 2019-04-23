Image caption Police were called to the scene in the Union Terrace on Saturday evening

Three people have appeared in court accused of attempted murder after a street attack in Aberdeen.

A 44-year-old man and a woman, 17, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident in Union Terrace on Saturday evening.

Courtney Maule, 20, and two teenagers, aged 17 and 15 - all from Aberdeen - were charged with attempted murder and assault.

They made no plea when they appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The woman was remanded in custody while the teenagers were granted bail.