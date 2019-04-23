Man dies after diving incident in Scapa Flow, Orkney
- 23 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 50-year-old man has died following a diving incident in Scapa Flow, Orkney.
Concerns for the man were raised around 11:30 and he was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall where he was later pronounced dead.
Police Scotland said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.
Scapa Flow is an internationally renowned diving site due to the number of scuttled war ships which are located on its seabed.