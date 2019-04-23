Image copyright Chris Downer Image caption Scapa Flow in Orkney which is popular with divers

A 50-year-old man has died following a diving incident in Scapa Flow, Orkney.

Concerns for the man were raised around 11:30 and he was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall where he was later pronounced dead.

Police Scotland said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

Scapa Flow is an internationally renowned diving site due to the number of scuttled war ships which are located on its seabed.