A university football team walked off the pitch after a racial slur was said to have been used against one of its players during a match.

The incident involved an amateur first division league game between Aberdeen University Football Club and Kincorth Amateurs at Tullos Primary School on Saturday.

Aberdeen University Students' Association said it abandoned the game.

BBC Scotland has asked Kincorth Amateurs for comment.

Aberdeenshire Amateur Football Association said it was awaiting the referee's report into the game.

Aberdeen University Students' Association (Ausa) said in a statement: "Aberdeen University Football Club walked off the pitch and subsequently abandoned their game against Kincorth AFC due to the use of an extremely offensive racial slur against one of the university players.

"Aberdeen University Students' Association has zero-tolerance policy for discrimination of any form and will take all the necessary actions to support the AUFC (Aberdeen University Football Club) in this matter."