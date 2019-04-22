Image copyright Liùsaidh Image caption A huge plume of smoke was billowing across the Moray sky

More than 50 firefighters are tackling a major wildfire in Moray which is threatening a wind farm.

The alarm was raised just before 15:00 when flames were spotted near Paul's Hill wind farm at Knockando, south west of Elgin.

The blaze was burning on three fronts stretching for over three miles in length.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service sent 17 units at the scene - including four pumps.

Image copyright Liùsaidh Image caption More than 50 firefighters were tackling the fire in Moray

The Paul's Hill wind farm, consisting of 28 turbines, is run by Fred Olsen Renewables.

Firefighters are also tackling a separate wildfire affecting about 75 acres of land in Lochaber.

It broke out south of Kinlochleven on Sunday and was still burning on Monday evening.

The flames were being fanned by windy conditions, and four pumps were sent to the scene.